VA Tech Wabag cracks 10% as Saudi cancels ₹2,332 cr desalination tender

VA Tech Wabag share price movement

Share price of VA Tech Wabag crashed 10 per cent to ₹1,826 on the BSE in Monday’s intraday deals after the company announced it received intimation from the Saudi Water Authority regarding the cancellation of the tender for its 300 MLD (millions of liters per day) mega sea water desalination plant at Yanbu, Saudi Arabia, worth $272 million (SAR 1,019 million / ₹2,332 crore).

Thus far in the calendar year 2026, VA Tech Wabag outperformed the market by soaring 43 per cent, compared to a 3.7 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹2,320 on September 11, 2026.

At 09:36 AM, VA Tech Wabag quoted 9.5 per cent lower at ₹1,845.90, against a 0.60 per cent rise in the BSE benchmark index. A combined 646,000 shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE. Saudi Water Authority cancels tender for its 300 MLD mega sea water desalination plant ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 500 pts, Nifty near 25,300; Max Health, Airtel top gainers On July 24, 2025, VA Tech Wabag received an award from the Saudi Water Authority, for the execution of the 300 MLD Mega Sea Water Desalination Plant in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Subsequent to the award, the company completed the necessary formalities and executed the contract, which was submitted to the customer for counter-signature and formal commencement of the project.

However, the customer has now notified all tender participants through the Etimad portal (Electronic Government Procurement and Tendering Platform of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), that the said tender has been cancelled due to internal reasons attributable to the customer; VA Tech Wabag said in an exchange filing on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The company further said it is approaching the customer to better understand the reason and the next course of action. VA Tech Wabag – Q2 earnings conference call ALSO READ: Kaynes Technology shares tank 18% as Q2 PAT plunges 65%, margin shrinks In the September 2026 quarter earnings conference call, VA Tech Wabag said the company's order book surpassed ₹20,000 crore for the first time ever, while the net cash position surpassed ₹1,000 crore, achieving a record level in both parameters. The company’s growth was supported by a combination of international expansion, repeat orders from established customers, technology-led projects, and continued focus on profitable and cash-generative opportunities, the management said.

“Our order book reaches a lifetime high of ₹20,207 crore at the end of H1 FY2027, supported by order intake of ₹ 5,200 crore during the first half. At more than four times annual revenue. This diversified backlog provides strong execution visibility, combining medium-term EPC opportunities with long-duration O&M revenues. We remain selective in pursuing projects with continued emphasis on technology differentiation, margin, payment security and execution risk,” the management said. ICICI Securities view on VA Tech Wabag The cancellation is a setback to WABAG’s international order pipeline, given the sizeable ₹2,332 crore projects, which would have provided meaningful order-book and revenue visibility. While the cancellation has been attributed to internal reasons at the customer’s end and does not indicate any execution-related issue by WABAG, the company is yet to clarify the next course of action, ICICI Securities said in a note.