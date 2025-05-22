VA Tech Wabag share rallies 10% on healthy Q4 nos; check key details here

VA Tech share price: VA Tech Wabag (VA Tech) shares were in demand on Thursday, May 22, 2025, with the stock rallying up to 9.93 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,549.65 per share.

At 11:07 AM, VA Tech share price continued to trade near day’s high level, up 9.26 per cent at ₹1,540.05. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.89 per cent lower at 80,870.97 level.

What is the reason behind this rally?

VA Tech share price surged after the company reported strong results in the March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25).

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations surged 15 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,294 crore, while its profit after tax (PAT) rose 20 per cent annually to ₹295.3 crore. The consolidated Ebitda stood at ₹430.2 crore.

In standalone terms, revenue from operations rose 15 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,873.8 crore, while PAT zoomed 15 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,71.3 crore. The standalone Ebitda was ₹402.9 crore.

The company’s order book position is at ₹13,700 crore including framework contracts, which is providing robust revenue visibility.

"We are pleased to close another year of strong and profitable growth, driven by our long-term strategy, Wriddhi This success reflects our disciplined execution, customer-centric approach, and commitment to delivering sustainable water solutions across global markets. We are especially proud to have been recognised by Global Water Intelligence as one of the top three global desalination players—a testament to our leadership and the trust placed in us by our clients and partners. Our financial resilience was further reinforced by the upgrade of our long-term credit rating to AA- with a stable outlook, affirming the strength of our balance sheet and prudent financial management,” said Rajiv Mittal, chairman & managing director, VA Tech Wabag.

“With a robust order book of ₹137 crore and a balanced EPC and O&M portfolio, we have strong revenue visibility and stable cash flows. FY25 also marks our fifth consecutive year of ending net cash positive, highlighting our operational strength and financial discipline. In recognition of this performance, and to commemorate WABAG's centenary, the Board has recommended a dividend of ₹4 per share, subject to shareholder approval As we look ahead, we remain focused on creating long-term value through innovation, sustainable infrastructure, and strategic partnerships that contribute to a water-secure future," Mittal added.

VA Tech dividend

VA Tech Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend of ₹4 per equity share of face value ₹2 each (200 per cent) for FY25

“The said dividend recommended to the Members of the Company, shall be subject to the approval of the Members at the ensuing 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company,” VA Tech said.

About VA Tech

VA Tech is a leading Indian multinational specialising in total water management solutions. The company offers end-to-end services including design, supply, installation, construction, and operation of water and wastewater treatment plants.

Wabag’s expertise spans across drinking water, municipal and industrial wastewater, industrial process water, and desalination systems.

In addition to technical solutions, WABAG also delivers projects under BOOT (Build-Own-Operate-Transfer) and EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) models, making it a full-spectrum player in the water infrastructure space.

With a strong focus on sustainability and innovation, WABAG has established a major global footprint, operating in key regions such as India, South East Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America.