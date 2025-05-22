Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 11:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Smallcap stock hits record high in weak market; rallies 69% thus far in May

Smallcap stock hits record high in weak market; rallies 69% thus far in May

Shares of Timex Group India, one of India's leading watchmakers, and part of the US-headquartered iconic Timex Group, hit a record high of ₹264.20

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

Timex Group India share price today
 
Shares of Timex Group India (TGIL), one of India's leading watchmakers, and part of the US-headquartered iconic Timex Group, hit a record high of ₹264.20 on the BSE today. Timex Group India shares were locked in the 10-per cent upper circuit in Thursday's intraday trade, in an otherwise weak market. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.83 per cent at 80,916.92 at 10:08 AM.
 
As many as 114,000 equity shares have, so far, changed hands on the counter. Further, there are pending buy orders for 103,188 equity shares on the BSE, exchange data shows.
 
 
Thus far in the month of May, the stock price of the smallcap company has zoomed 69 per cent. It has bounced back 76 per cent from its previous month low of ₹150, touched on April 7, 2025.  Catch Stock Market Latest Updates Today LIVE 
Strong Q4 results

In the January to March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25), TGIL registered a 47 per cent increase in revenue from operations at ₹135.41 crore over the same quarter in the previous year, driven by multi-channel growth, product innovation, and increased Timex brand market share.
 
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) grew at a strong double-digit rate of 35 per cent, while profit after tax (PAT) surged by 31 per cent.
 
The management said the company's channel-first approach delivered exceptional results in the year, with heightened productivity in trade stores, robust e-commerce expansion, and a solid Direct-to-Consumer footprint through shop.timexindia.com and Justwatches.com.
 
As an impetus to build a much stronger and robust new financial year, the brand has strategic plans to venture in Quick Commerce with key partners such as Flipkart Minutes, Myntra Now, and Swiggy Instamart, while progressing toward other potential partnerships with Blinkit and Zepto, strengthening its ondemand availability, and making Timex products more accessible at consumers’ fingertips, the management said.  ALSO READ | What should investors do with IndusInd Bank shares? Analysts weigh in 
Growth Opportunities
 
The Indian watch industry has strong growth potential. India has very promising macro-economic factors including positive growth outlook of the Indian economy, inflation coming under control, government’s boost for increasing demand and per capita income, Indian demography, urbanization, and increasing fashion spends of Indian population, are all ensuring long term growth of the country. This will boost overall consumer demand and specifically demand for more discretionary goods including watches, according to TGIL.
 
With the huge growth potential in lower tier cities, the business is expected to grow at a faster pace. Wrist watch penetration is very low in India which provides huge untapped potential to cover. Traditional analogue watch segment has ample room to grow and majority of the Indian consumers still like to wear them compared with smart wearables.
 
The consumer demand will be further supported by consumption story led by the young (Millennial & Gen Z), digital savvy, low median-age (<30 years) and rising middle class consumers. Technology based products such as smart watches, bands and wearables are growing and are expected to further grow at a faster pace and will increase the overall size of the watch market, the company said in FY24 annual report.  ALSO READ | RVNL share price down 2% post Q4 results; ₹1.72 dividend declared 
About Timex Group India
 
Timex Group India (TGIL) designs, manufactures, and markets innovative timepieces and is part of Timex Group, which is a privately held company headquartered in Middlebury, Connecticut, with multiple operating units.
 
Apart from Timex, one of the leading watch brands in India, TGIL has a vast range of licensed brands like Versace, Guess, Gc, Philipp Plein, Plein Sport, Ferragamo, Nautica, Ted Baker, adidas, and UCB watches. It retails via over 5000 offline trade stores and key online marketplaces.  TGIL also operates over 40 exclusive franchise stores under the umbrella of Just Watches and Timex World.
 

Buzzing stocks Timex Markets stock market trading Q4 Results Smart watch

First Published: May 22 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

