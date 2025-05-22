Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 09:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Va Tech Wabag consolidated net profit rises 37.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Va Tech Wabag consolidated net profit rises 37.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 23.76% to Rs 1156.20 crore

Net profit of Va Tech Wabag rose 37.43% to Rs 99.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 72.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.76% to Rs 1156.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 934.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.24% to Rs 295.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 245.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.32% to Rs 3294.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2856.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1156.20934.20 24 3294.002856.40 15 OPM %12.1812.36 -12.8212.82 - PBDT132.50102.40 29 390.30338.50 15 PBT131.1099.90 31 384.40330.10 16 NP99.5072.40 37 295.30245.60 20

First Published: May 22 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

