3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 1:08 PM IST
Shares of Vodafone Idea zoomed over 11 per cent to ₹8.71 in Friday's intra-day deals on hopes for some relief to the debt-ridden telecom company on its AGR dues from the apex court. The Supreme Court today postponed Voda Idea's Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) plea to next Friday, September 26 after the government said it was not opposing the telco's AGR plea and highlighted that some solution was required. The Indian government is the largest shareholder in Vodafone Idea after acquiring shares worth ₹36,950 crore in lieu of outstanding spectrum auction dues in March 2025. Earlier, the government had acquired around 33 per cent stake in 2023 in lieu of statutory dues worth over ₹16,000 crore. Voda Idea had challenged additional AGR demands of around ₹9,450 crore, including ₹5,606 crore from the pre-FY17 period, in the Supreme Court (SC). The company's total AGR liability at the end of the June 2025 quarter stood at around ₹75,000 crore. With today's gain, Voda Idea stock has now rallied over 33 per cent so far in the month of September. In doing so, the stock is seen trading above its key moving averages on the daily chart. Earlier this month, on September 12, the stock conquered the 200-Day Moving Average hurdle after a gap of more than a year. The 200-DMA, which now stands at ₹7.54, is likely to act as a key support for the stock going ahead. Here's a detailed technical analysis of Voda Idea stock as per the existing chart pattern.
Voda Idea stock outlook
Vodafone Idea share price
Current Price: ₹8.76 Likely Target: ₹11.03 Upside Potential: 25.9% Support: ₹8.50; ₹7.54; ₹7.26 Resistance: ₹9.55; ₹9.80; ₹10.05; ₹10.35 The daily chart shows that Voda Idea stock is likely to trade on an upbeat note as long as it quotes above ₹8.50 levels. The overall short-term bias is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock sustains above ₹7.13 levels, with the 200-DMA and 20-DMA at ₹7.54 and ₹7.26 likely to act as interim support levels.
At present, the stock is seen attempting a breakout above the weekly trend line hurdle. A close above ₹8.26 today, shall confirm the weekly breakout. The medium-term chart suggests the stock could rally all-the-way towards the 100-Week Moving Average (100-WMA), which stands at ₹11.03 levels - this implies an upside potential of around 26 per cent from here. On its way up, intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹9.55, ₹9.80, ₹10.05 and ₹10.35 levels.
