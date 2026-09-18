Weak markets hit AMCs; PL Capital sees decent earnings recovery ahead

Listed asset management companies (AMCs) are facing near-term pressure as weak equity returns have affected their market share in net equity flows, said PL Capital in a research note. It added that their core earnings growth could remain subdued in FY27, but remains positive on the sector and expects them to deliver a decent recovery in profitability going forward.

According to the report, weak equity returns have reduced the 1-year weighted alpha across major mutual fund players, resulting in greater fragmentation in net equity flows.

The contribution of the top three out of 10 players in net flows, excluding new fund offers ( NFO s), fell to 34 per cent during April-July 2026 from 42 per cent in FY26. For the top 10 players, the share declined to 65 per cent from 73 per cent over the same period.

Net equity flow market share The mutual fund industry's overall closing assets under management (CLAuM) stood at ₹87.1 trillion in August 2026. “Listed AMCs are underperforming as sub-optimal returns are affecting market share in net equity flows,” PL Research said, estimating core PAT growth of around 10 per cent YoY for the sector in FY27.The mutual fund industry's overall closing assets under management (CLAuM) stood at ₹87.1 trillion in August 2026. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's high, up 300 pts, Nifty tops 23,350 Returns for indices since March 2025 have remained subdued, with the Nifty 50 declining 0.8 per cent, while the Nifty 100 , BSE 200 and BSE 500 gained 2 per cent, 3.5 per cent and 6.5 per cent, respectively. Mid and smallcap indices, however, delivered stronger returns of 14-22 per cent.

Among mutual fund categories, largecap and flexicap funds delivered returns of 7 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively, in the same period. The midcap funds yielded a return of 25 per cent and smallcap funds gained 29 per cent. Multicap and large & midcap funds gained 17.9 per cent and 17.5 per cent, respectively. Flows shifted from sectoral/thematic and large-cap to flexi/mid/small cap and multi-asset PL Capital said flows have shifted away from sectoral/thematic and large-cap funds towards flexi-cap, mid-cap, small-cap and multi-asset categories. On the bourses, most asset management company (AMC) stocks have remained under pressure in 2026 so far. Canara Robeco Asset Management Company has declined 25 per cent during the period, while UTI Asset Management Company has corrected 20 per cent, followed by HDFC AMC, which has slipped 9 per cent. Shriram AMC shares have tumbled over 30 per cent. SBI Funds Management, which made its market debut in July, remains below its IPO price.