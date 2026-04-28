Websol Energy Systems zooms 143% from March low; here's why

Websol Energy Systems share price

Shares of Websol Energy Systems were locked at the 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹122.31 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market.

Till 01:40 PM; a combined 6.69 million shares changed hands and there were pending buy orders for 2.19 million shares on the NSE and BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.57 per cent at 76,866.

In the past one month, the stock price of Websol Energy Systems has rallied 88 per cent. It has more than doubled or zoomed 143 per cent from its previous month low of ₹50.39 touched on March 9, 2026. The stock had hit a record high of ₹189.11 on January 8, 2025.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Websol Energy Systems is one of the leading manufacturers of high-efficiency solar cells and solar modules in India. What’s driving Websol Energy Systems? The solar energy pioneer reported 158 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹125 crore for March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) as compared to ₹48 crore in Q4FY25. Revenue for the quarter more than doubled to ₹401 crore, as against ₹173 crore during the same quarter of last fiscal. EBITDA margin for Q4FY26 stood at 36.4 per cent. The company maintains a strong order book of ₹1,161 crore as of March 31, 2026.

Meanwhile, the company has initiated the upgrade of one Mono PERC cell line to Topcon. Post commissioning of this capacity, overall cell capacity will increase to 1.35 GW. READ | Vardhman Special Steels shares climb 13% on Q4 results, dividend news The commissioning of Cell Line-2 has not only enhanced the company’s capacity but also reinforced the core strength of the business. Additionally, the company is upgrading one of its existing Mono PERC cell lines to Topcon technology. Outlook India’s solar manufacturing sector continues to benefit from strong structural tailwinds, including ambitious renewable capacity targets, supportive government policies such as PLI and ALMM, and increasing domestic demand for high-efficiency solar products.

With a strengthened manufacturing base, improving utilization levels, and a clear roadmap for expansion and integration, Websol is well positioned to capitalize on these opportunities, the management said. The company supplies solar cells primarily within India, supporting module manufacturers to comply with Domestic Content Requirement norms, while its modules are marketed both in India and internationally. Its fully modernized manufacturing facility, located at Falta Special Economic Zone in West Bengal, operates with a current solar cell capacity of 1,200 MW and module capacity of 550 MW. The facility is designed to process wafers up to 210 mm, offering higher energy output and optimized land use for rooftop installations.