What is the 10-year government bond, and why does everyone track it?

A sharp rise in US Treasury yields over the past few weeks has unsettled global markets, tightened financial conditions and renewed attention on how closely emerging economies such as India must track moves in American bond markets.

The benchmark US 10-year Treasury yield climbed above 4.6 per cent this month, touching its highest level in nearly a year before easing slightly on Wednesday. According to Trading Economics data, the yield was at 4.61 per cent on May 19.

The move higher was driven by multiple triggers at once: stubborn inflation concerns in the US, surging crude oil prices linked to the Iran conflict, fears of larger American fiscal deficits and a reassessment of future Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Oil prices became a major catalyst after Brent crude moved above $109 per barrel amid fears that tensions in West Asia could keep energy prices elevated for longer. Investors increasingly began pricing in the possibility that the US Federal Reserve may keep interest rates higher for an extended period. Markets were also rattled by concerns around America’s fiscal position after Moody’s downgraded the US sovereign credit rating from Aaa to Aa1 last year, citing rising debt levels and growing interest costs. Analysts warned that investors may demand higher returns for holding long-term US government debt. The rise in yields quickly spilled into global markets. Higher Treasury yields generally strengthen the dollar, pull money toward US assets and reduce the relative attractiveness of emerging-market debt.

India has not been insulated from those pressures. The rupee slid to fresh record lows this week, briefly nearing the 97-per-dollar mark, while the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was forced to step up intervention in currency markets through aggressive dollar sales, according to Reuters. Against this backdrop, the RBI on Wednesday announced a $5 billion dollar/rupee buy-sell swap auction with a three-year tenor, scheduled for May 26. The move is aimed at injecting durable rupee liquidity into the banking system after sustained forex intervention drained liquidity conditions. Bankers told Reuters the measure could also help cool elevated forward premiums in the currency market.

Interestingly, the US 10-year yield softened nearly 10 basis points on Wednesday to slip below the 4.60 per cent mark after a sharp run-up earlier in the week, offering temporary relief to global markets. Why bond yields are suddenly back in focus The 10-year government bond yield has become one of the most closely watched numbers in financial markets again. Even when RBI keeps the repo rate unchanged, swings in the benchmark bond yield can tighten or ease financial conditions across the economy. That is because the 10-year yield is perceived as something broader than current interest rates. It depicts what markets collectively expect about inflation, government borrowing, growth, liquidity and future monetary policy.

In India, the benchmark is the yield on the 10-year government security, or G-sec. In the United States, investors track the 10-year Treasury yield. The gap between the two, often called the India-US yield spread, matters because global investors compare returns across markets after adjusting for currency and risk. What exactly is the 10-year bond yield? To put it simply: a government bond is effectively a loan taken by the government from investors. The yield is the return investors earn by holding that bond. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions. When investors sell bonds, prices fall and yields rise. When demand increases, yields soften.

The 10-year yield is treated as the benchmark because it sits at the centre of the financial system. It influences pricing for corporate borrowing, home loans, infrastructure financing and long-term investment decisions. The RBI directly controls only short-term policy rates through tools such as the repo rate. The central bank itself explains that monetary policy works by transmitting policy-rate changes to broader market interest rates and financial conditions. But longer-term yields are market-driven. Investors continuously reassess inflation risks, fiscal pressures and future rate expectations, and these assessments get reflected in the 10-year yield. Research examining RBI communication and bond markets has found that long-term government bond yields often respond more strongly to indications about the future path of policy than to the immediate policy-rate move itself.

Why RBI still watches the 10-year closely Even though the RBI does not directly set the 10-year yield, it cannot ignore it. If long-term yields rise sharply, financial conditions can tighten across the economy even without a repo-rate hike. Borrowing costs for companies rise, government financing becomes more expensive and bond portfolios lose value. The RBI has historically used liquidity operations, bond purchases and communication tools to manage excessive volatility in yields. But it does not permanently fix long-term rates at a specific level. Inflation expectations are a major driver. The RBI notes that nominal interest rates reflect both real returns and inflation expectations.

This becomes particularly important during periods of rising crude oil prices or heavy government borrowing. Higher oil prices can worsen inflation expectations, while larger borrowing programmes increase the supply of government bonds in the market, both of which can push yields upward. Market participants have recently highlighted concerns around inflation, fiscal durability and liquidity conditions influencing long-term bond yields. Why the India-US spread matters Global investors do not evaluate Indian bonds in isolation. They compare Indian government bond yields with US Treasury yields, which are widely treated as the global risk-free benchmark. If US yields rise sharply while Indian yields remain stable, the India-US spread narrows. That can reduce the relative attractiveness of Indian debt for foreign investors, especially after accounting for currency risk.

A narrowing spread can make the RBI more cautious about cutting rates aggressively because a large divergence between India and the US can trigger pressure on the rupee and foreign capital flows. Still, the RBI does not run policy solely to preserve a spread over US yields. Domestic inflation, growth conditions and financial stability remain its primary considerations. Movements in US yields continue to influence global markets because they affect risk appetite and capital allocation across emerging economies. The growing role of foreign investors India’s inclusion in major global bond indices has increased the importance of the 10-year yield even further.