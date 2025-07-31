What's driving Allied Blenders, Globus Spirits stock today? Find out here

Allied Blenders and Distillers, Globus Spirits share price movement

Shares of Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABDL) hit a new high of ₹522.80, as they rallied 6 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade. The stock was trading higher for the fourth straight day, surging 14 per cent during the period in an otherwise weak market. It has bounced back 87 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹278.90 touched on April 7, 2025.

Shares of Globus Spirits were up 3.4 per cent at ₹1,303.95 in intra-day trade today. The stock was trading close to its 52-week high level of ₹1,373.35 touched on September 17, 2024. Thus far in the month of July 2025, the stock has surged 37 per cent.

What's driving Allied Blenders and Distillers, Globus Spirits share price today? ABDL registered a strong operating performance in the June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26) with the third consecutive quarter of double-digit volume growth in Prestige & Above (P&A) segment. Net revenues grew by 22 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹922.9 crore driven by 51 per cent YoY growth in P&A segment on back of strong 47 per cent volume growth. Overall volume growth stood at 17.2 per cent. Profit after tax jumped to ₹56 crore from ₹11 crore in Q1FY25. Gross margins improved by 448bps YoY to 43.2 per cent despite higher advertising spends, Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBIDTA) grew by 51 per cent YoY to ₹111.6 crore, margins improved by 231bps YoY to 12.1 per cent.

This quarter marks the company’s fourth consecutive quarter of strong performance validating strategy of prioritizing profitable volume growth, premiumization of portfolio and agile investments in backward integration to enhance margins, the management said. Overall management is confident of maintaining double-digit volume growth in P&A segment to sustain in the near term. In the whisky space brands such as Shristi and Woodburn whiskey are performing well in key markets. This will help the company to achieve its target of P&A segment contributing 50 per cent sales volume over the next three years, according to analysts at ICICI Securities. Better mix and stable raw material prices will help gross margins to remain high in the coming quarters. Benefits of backward integration would start flowing in from H2FY26. However, full benefit of the same (300bps margin expansion) would start coming in from FY28. Thus, management is confident of achieving 15 per cent EBIDTA margins by FY28. Focus on premiumisation is aiding ABDL to be on strong growth footing in the near to medium term, the brokerage firm said with ‘buy’ recommendation on stock and target price of ₹585 per share.

Meanwhile, Globus Spirits in its FY25 annual report said, in the P&A portfolio, the company expects the strong growth momentum to continue, driven by evolving consumer preferences, a broader distribution footprint, and its concerted efforts to deliver the right products in the right markets while continuously expanding its premium range. The India-UK FTA, which proposes gradually reducing tariffs on imported spirits - including cutting duties on premium UK gins and whiskies from 150 per cent to 75 per cent, and eventually to 40 per cent - is seen by some as a landmark move and by others as a threat to domestic producers.