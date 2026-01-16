Stocks to Watch today, Jan 16: RIL, Infosys, ICICI Pru AMC, Jio Financial

Stocks to watch today, Friday, January 16, 2026: Indian equity benchmark indices are likely to witness a flat start on Friday amid mixed global cues. The BSE and NSE were closed for trading on Thursday due to the stock market holiday on account of municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra.

At 07:15 AM, Gift Nifty Futures were trading at 25,781 points, down 4 points or 0.02 per cent.

Asian markets were trading on a mixed note on Friday, diverging from a Wall Street rally. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was down 0.52 per cent, while South Korea's KOSPI index was up 0.87 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.90 per cent.

On Thursday, the US stock market closed higher, rebounding from two days of losses, with gains led by banks and semiconductor stocks. Overnight, the S&P 500 index rose 0.26 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.25 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.60 per cent. Here are the key stocks to watch today, January 16, 2026: Q3 results today Reliance Industries, Wipro, Tech Mahindra , Polycab India, L&T Finance, Poonawala Fincorp, Tata Technologies, Sobha, Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts, SML Mahindra, Kesoram Industries, Federal Bank, JSW Infrastructure, Central Bank of India, JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Jindal Saw, Geojit Financial Services, and Bajaj Healthcare, among others, will announce their December quarter earnings today.

360 ONE WAM: The company's net profit increased 20.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹331 crore from ₹275 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue witnessed a jump of 33.2 per cent to ₹806 crore compared with ₹605 crore in the December 2024 quarter. Biocon: The pharmaceutical major has The pharmaceutical major has successfully completed a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) , raising ₹4,150 crore by issuing 112.6 million equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at a price of ₹368.35 per share. The funds raised through the QIP will be used to pay the cash consideration to Mylan Inc (Viatris) for acquiring its stake in Biocon Biologics.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The pharmaceutical company has launched an over-the-counter (OTC) version of Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution in the US, a generic equivalent of Extra Strength Pataday Once-Daily Relief, following approval from the USFDA. The 0.7 per cent Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP is an antihistamine eye drop designed to provide temporary relief from itchy eyes caused by pollen, ragweed, grass, animal hair, and dander. Transrail Lighting: The company has secured new orders totalling ₹527 crore in India and overseas across its power transmission & distribution and poles & lighting businesses. This takes its total order inflows for FY26 to ₹5,637 crore.