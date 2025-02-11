Yatra Online shares rose 6.4 per cent on Tuesday, logging an intraday high at Rs 99.3 per share on BSE. However, around 10:01 AM, Yatra share price was up 0.28 per cent at Rs 93.51 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.39 per cent at 77,013.73. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 1,467.32 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 182 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 91.97 per share.

The stock moved after the company posted Q3 results on Monday. Yatra Online reported multifold rise in its year-on-year (Y-o-Y) net profit to Rs 10.07 crore as compared to Rs 1.06 crore. Its revenue for the quarter under review increased 113.2 to Rs 235.25 crore as compared to Rs 110.34 crore a year ago.

Yatra closed 50 new corporate accounts during the quarter with a billing potential of Rs 280.4 crore strengthening its leadership in the corporate travel domain.

Its cash and cash equivalent and term deposit stood at Rs 182.8 crore as on December 31, 2024, and company paid Rs 24.5 crore debt during the quarter and gross debt stands at Rs 3.25 crore as on December 31, 2024.

"By leveraging Yatra’s tech platform within GAISL’s customer base, we expect to unlock further efficiencies, drive incremental revenue, and enhance our long-term competitive positioning. Looking ahead, we remain excited about the opportunities before us. With record corporate client Media Release acquisitions, continued expansion in MICE, and disciplined execution of our strategic priorities, we are confident in our ability to reinforce our market leadership and drive sustainable value for all stakeholders," said Dhruv Shringi, whole time director cum chief executive officer.

Yatra Online is India’s largest corporate travel services provider and one of India's leading consumer travel companies. Through the website, www.yatra.com, mobile applications, Corporate SaaS platform, and other associated platforms, leisure and business travelers can explore, research, compare prices and book a wide range of services which include domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings.