Zen Technologies consolidated net profit rises 189.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 129.84% to Rs 324.97 croreNet profit of Zen Technologies rose 189.21% to Rs 101.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 129.84% to Rs 324.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 141.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 119.14% to Rs 280.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 127.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 121.36% to Rs 973.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 439.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales324.97141.39 130 973.64439.85 121 OPM %42.4435.66 -38.3641.10 - PBDT158.7452.27 204 421.49193.42 118 PBT153.9949.35 212 406.07183.74 121 NP101.0534.94 189 280.24127.88 119
