Zinka Logistics shares slide after 12% equity change hands in block trades

Shares of Zinka Logistics Solutions plunged over 4 per cent on Tuesday's intraday session after 21.2 million shares changed hands in three block trades during market open.

Shares of the company have fallen over 10 per cent from their recent highs of ₹494 apiece, which it hit last month. The counter has fallen 7.7 per cent this year, compared to a 4.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Zinka Logistics has a total market capitalisation of ₹7,959.13 crore.

Zinka Logistics block trade

The transport-related services company had 21.2 million shares, or 12 per cent equity, that changed hands in three block trades, according to Bloomberg. The buyers and sellers were not known immediately.

However, according to the term sheet viewed by Bloomberg, Quickroutes International Private Ltd. had offered to offload 16 million shares or a 9 per cent stake in Zinka Logistics through a secondary sale. The foreign portfolio company seeks to raise as much as ₹650 crore via share sale, the term sheet said.

Quickroutes International had a 9.01 per cent stake in the company as of the quarter ending March 2025, according to BSE data. The offer floor price for the share sale was set at ₹405 per share versus Monday’s close of ₹437.65, and IIFL Capital Services will be managing the deal.