Prospects for faster growth amid lingering macro and structural constraints

Yet key macro numbers suggest caution. The fiscal deficit at 4.4 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), while on a declining trend, is higher than the average for the Modi government’s first term (3.6 per cent) — perhaps because of an investment push and also reflecting more honest accounting! But public debt too remains high, though on a declining trend. At 81 per cent of GDP, it does not provide headroom for counter-cyclical fiscal action if the economy suffers a downturn. Meanwhile, savings and investment rates (critical for growth) are lower than earlier. Gross fixed capital formation has been put at 30 per cent of GDP for the current year. This is lower than the average of 34 per cent for eight years to 2012-13. The number dipped below 30 per cent in 2015-16 before rising above that threshold in 2022-23. Meanwhile, the share of merchandise exports in economic activity has reduced over time. That is usually a contra-indicator for faster growth.