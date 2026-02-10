Capital expenditure, not just revenue spending, needs close monitoring

Another way of assessing the Union government’s capital expenditure programme will be to examine the pattern in which loans to states are granted to help them finance their capital expenditure. Once again, Covid turns out to be an important marker. Interest-free 50-year loans to states, tied to the execution of their infrastructure projects, made their debut in 2020-21. That year, loans to states accounted for only 2.8 per cent of the total capex outlay of the Centre. Over the years, this share has gone up and, in 2025-26, it was 13 per cent and is set to go up to 15 per cent in 2026-27. What this shows is how effectively the Centre has used the states’ capacity to boost its overall capital expenditure programme.