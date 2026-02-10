Gig workers find their voice: Push grows for welfare and protections

The first round of agitation originated at quick commerce companies during the peak holiday season at the end of 2025. On New Year’s eve, hundreds of delivery partners stayed away from work, putting a brake on their drill of sourcing ordered items from dark stores and rushing to the customer’s doorstep, all in 10 minutes or less. The strike was meant to demand better working conditions, higher wages and an end to quick commerce, which has come to be synonymous with 10-minute delivery — a major hit in India. Stepping in to address the issues raised by delivery workers, the government offered a solution: Companies should not use 10-minute delivery as a marketing or a branding tool. Since then, workers are back on the road trying to meet the mandated deadline to deliver orders, even though companies appear to be guarded in promising a time-band for delivery.