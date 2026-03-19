A political choice: India's stunted bond market beyond technical fixes

The answer is not found in technical minutiae like stamp duty or bankruptcy mechanics, but in the political economy of fiscal dominance, the institutional incentives of the state, and the politics of reforming the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). All of these translate into a lack of genuine political will. In that sense, the “missing” bond market is a feature rather than a bug of our financial system.

To understand corporate bond markets, we first need to understand the paradox of the Indian government securities, or G-Sec, market. In standard finance theory, rising debt levels should increase credit risk, leading to higher borrowing costs and potential credit rating downgrades. However, recent research by IIT Roorkee Professor Manish Singh shows that India presents a fascinating departure from this theory. The combined debt of the Union and states was projected at a high 81.92 per cent of gross domestic product for 2024-25, from 72 per cent in 2000-01. Yet the interest rate for new Union government securities actually fell from 11.77 per cent in 2000-01 to 6.96 per cent in 2025.