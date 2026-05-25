A wrong tool for the rupee and serious side effects on growth prospects

To defend the exchange rate through the policy rate, the Monetary Policy Committee may have to raise it significantly, which would harm the real economy. Using interest rates to counter currency weakness has serious side effects. That’s why most central banks today are cautious about using this instrument, if at all.

The policy rate is an instrument for inflation control. Since exchange rate depreciation impacts inflation, the policy rate should be raised only if inflation breaches the target. That is, the MPC should only be concerned with exchange rate pass-through to inflation. The situation today is much like the one in 2018. The rupee was under pressure due to portfolio outflows caused by the normalisation of monetary policy by the United States Federal Reserve and rising current account deficit due to rising oil prices. Even then, some in the media argued for an increase in interest rates to stem the fall in the rupee. There was speculation that the MPC would meet off-schedule in September 2018 (scheduled meeting was on October 3-5) to raise rates.