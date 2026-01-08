Enforcement, not rule-making, is the real financial sector reform

The financial sector regulators rely a lot on the disclosures made by market participants in discharging their regulatory functions. This is premised on the “caveat emptor” principle, i.e., let the purchaser beware. This argument also suits the regulators. Often, mandating more and more disclosures gives them a sense of a job well done. The regulatory impact assessment or cost-benefit analysis remains more on paper. Of course, more disclosures do not automatically imply better enforcement!

The answer to many of these problems lies in effective enforcement of the existing regulations, creating a deterrent impact. Passing a quasi-judicial order is not an end in itself. It must pass through the tests of the tribunals and courts, and be implemented. Typically, the statute constituting a regulator prescribes both civil and criminal penalties. The criminal prosecution of offenders in a court of law requires a lot of effort on the part of the investigation wing of the regulator, as the cases there need to be proved beyond “reasonable doubt”, as against the principle of “preponderance of probability” in civil proceedings. No wonder then, the performance of regulators in successfully prosecuting offenders is simply dismal. De-criminalisation of corporate laws is a step in the right direction. But what about serious offences for which criminal prosecution is the right course of action to deter and prevent reoccurrence?