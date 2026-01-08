Home / Opinion / Columns / Enforcement, not rule-making, is the real financial sector reform

Enforcement, not rule-making, is the real financial sector reform

In the financial sector, replacing existing regulations with new ones often adds costs without improving outcome

financial sector, Supreme court
premium
Weak enforcement in India’s financial sector is fuelling regulatory overload—deterrent action against wrongdoers, not more rules, is what markets truly need. | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Ajay Tyagi
6 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 9:47 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
No one would disagree that law enforcement in the country’s financial sector needs significant improvement. What is not adequately appreciated is that effective, timely enforcement action with a deterrent effect against wrongdoers could, at times, obviate the need for regulators to mandate additional regulations and disclosure requirements. Meeting such additional regulatory mandates, which willy-nilly become uniformly applicable to all market participants, imposes costs on law-abiding market players and may not even improve enforcement. 
Typically, a regulator handles several functions, regulatory and developmental — some mandated by law and some of its own creation. There could be varying views as to how to prioritise activities, given the capacity and resource constraints of the regulator. However, generally speaking, and in normal circumstances, the developmental roles take precedence. This encourages innovation and new initiatives in market development. Importantly, this also gives better visibility to the regulator, and sends out positive signals about its functioning. 
As against this, the regulatory functions, viz, monitoring, inspection, investigation, adjudication and enforcement, are viewed as routine and mundane. What is lost sight of is that without having a robust and deterrent regulatory architecture in place, the development activities are of little use, and may, in fact, prove to be counter-productive at times. Before introducing any new initiative, the regulator ought to be sure of, and see through, how the concomitant enforcement requirements would be met. 
First, to get an idea of the lack of adequate enforcement actions by the regulators, take the example of the securities market regulator. At any given time, the number of matters pending before itself, the tribunal, and the courts is mind-boggling. For instance, as at the end of FY25, the total number of cases involving the regulator pending before the Supreme Court and High Courts was about 500 and 850, respectively. Out of these, the cases pending for over three years in these courts were over 300 and 600. In addition, 450-odd cases were pending before the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT). 
Even in cases that reach finality, the required follow-up action is missing. For instance, the recovery of imposed penalties is meagre — maybe only around 5 per cent annually of the total outstanding amount.  As for criminal cases, forget about convictions, there are hardly any prosecution cases filed by the regulator. The enforcement department’s resources are thinly spread over a large spread of cases. Resultantly, attention isn’t paid to separating and prioritising important cases with wider ramifications from amongst all cases. No wonder the regulator’s actions lack deterrence. 
But then why single out the market regulator? The position of other regulators is likely to be no different. In the case of the central bank, it doesn’t even bother to pass speaking orders in most of the cases, including the contentious ones. Further, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) decisions aren’t appealable before any tribunal or special court. Some are challenged as writ petitions before the high courts and the Supreme Court, which, besides delaying the final outcomes, only adds to these courts’ case burden. 
The discussions on the need to streamline and simplify financial sector regulations are never-ending. Even the 2024-25 Budget talked of a light-touch regulatory framework based on principles and trust. To have a better appreciation of the actual situation, it may be useful to get a sense of the environment in which a regulator operates, and how it typically behaves in emergent situations. 
Greed and fear drive the financial markets. Human ingenuity has no limits. The meek enforcement record encourages risk-taking by some, who also misuse technological advancements. The antics of market participants keep the regulator on its toes. In such a scenario, firefighting various situations remains the major activity. Lo and behold, if any episodic event affecting a large number of stakeholders happens, hell breaks loose. The regulator comes under fire from all quarters, including the media, government, and the courts. Knee-jerk solutions become the flavour of the day. The result is more regulations. The risk-based supervisory principle goes out of the window. Oversight gets tightened, and all regulated entities, irrespective of their size or differentiation, get saddled with additional disclosure and regulatory requirements. The possible downside of such actions, including that they may go against the “ease of doing business”, gets overlooked. 
The financial sector regulators rely a lot on the disclosures made by market participants in discharging their regulatory functions. This is premised on the “caveat emptor” principle, i.e., let the purchaser beware. This argument also suits the regulators. Often, mandating more and more disclosures gives them a sense of a job well done. The regulatory impact assessment or cost-benefit analysis remains more on paper. Of course, more disclosures do not automatically imply better enforcement! 
The answer to many of these problems lies in effective enforcement of the existing regulations, creating a deterrent impact. Passing a quasi-judicial order is not an end in itself. It must pass through the tests of the tribunals and courts, and be implemented. Typically, the statute constituting a regulator prescribes both civil and criminal penalties. The criminal prosecution of offenders in a court of law requires a lot of effort on the part of the investigation wing of the regulator, as the cases there need to be proved beyond “reasonable doubt”, as against the principle of “preponderance of probability” in civil proceedings. No wonder then, the performance of regulators in successfully prosecuting offenders is simply dismal. De-criminalisation of corporate laws is a step in the right direction. But what about serious offences for which criminal prosecution is the right course of action to deter and prevent reoccurrence? 
Take the case of insider trading in the securities market. There hasn’t been any conviction to date in any insider trading case in the country. Anyone who believes that there aren’t serious enough insider trading cases deserving criminal action is living in denial. 
While writing a regulation, examining its relevance over time, and substituting it with other regulations is an obvious and continuous activity, this job needs to be taken very seriously. At times, the cause of the ineffectiveness of a regulation may lie in its poor implementation. In such a case, substituting the existing regulation with a newer one may be of no use. The right way is to delineate serious law infringement cases, and ensure timely and effective action against the offenders. Prescribing additional or new regulations may be an easier option for the regulator, but may not address the problem. 
The author is a former chairman of Sebi. The views are personal
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

FY26 a Goldilocks year for Indian economy; can it be repeated in FY27?

Premium

Budget 2026 must aim to fix the weak link in India's R&D ecosystem

Premium

Section 29A and the cost of treating business failure as misconduct

Premium

How quick must quick commerce be? Rethinking the 10-minute promise

Premium

Cloudy skies over US-EU trade deals: India prepares for headwinds

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics :SEBIfinancial sectorRBISupreme CourtBS OpinionSecurities Appellate TribunalTrading

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 9:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story