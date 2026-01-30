Higher education: Celebrating gains while confronting the unfinished agenda

This divide is not accidental. Universities, industry, and government often operate in silos, with distinct goals, resulting in a system that awards qualifications but struggles to translate knowledge into productivity. There is a need for strong, continuous interaction among government, industry, and academia, as outlined in the “Triple Helix Innovation Model”. This framework fosters a synergistic network in which universities generate knowledge, industry commercialises it, and government provides strategic direction and funding.
India has taken steps in this direction through initiatives such as the Professor of Practice (PoP) framework, which enables experienced industry professionals to teach at higher education institutions. However, challenges remain, including a lack of motivation among industry leaders to join academia due to short contractual tenure (typically up to three years, extendable to four), the disqualification of retired academicians from applying for the PoP, and strict eligibility criteria for appointment. Further, rapid massification necessitates infrastructure and support systems. These constraints must be revisited.