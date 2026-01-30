Higher education: Celebrating gains while confronting the unfinished agenda

India’s higher-education ecosystem is a pivotal element of its development framework. The most demonstrable success of the sector in the last decade has been the democratisation of access or “massification” of education. According to sociologist Martin Trow's framework, India is in the “mass education” phase and is advancing towards “universal education”. A country enters the “massification” stage when its gross enrolment ratio (GER) crosses 15 per cent, a threshold India crossed around 2010. Its GER in higher education is 29.5 per cent, with a target of 50 per cent by 2035 under the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The country boasts one of the largest education systems, with around 45 million students across nearly 70,000 institutions. The number of premier higher education institutions (HEIs) has expanded significantly, including 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), 21 Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), and 20 All-India Institutes of Medical Sciences (Aiims), as well as the establishment of two international IIT campuses in Zanzibar and Abu Dhabi.