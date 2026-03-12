All bets are off on Iran war as the old normal looks unlikely to return

Neither Israel nor Iran favours a quick end to the war. Israel wishes to continue its bombing campaign until Iran’s military and industrial infrastructure are degraded to a point where it ceases to pose a threat to Israel. Iran, for its part, has learnt from its experience in the 12-day war of last June. Any ceasefire, it believes, will only be a prelude to another attack on itself. It is determined to convey that any attack on Iran will impose heavy costs on Israel, the US, America’s allies in the Gulf — and on the world at large. Imposing those costs will take more than the two weeks that have elapsed.