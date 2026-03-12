All bets are off on Iran war as the old normal looks unlikely to return

Iran’s regime will not have fallen and the character of its leadership will not have changed. The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz will not happen quickly. The restoration of insurance for ships passing through the Strait will take time and the premia will be higher than in the past, given the changed perception of risk. The resumption of normal output of oil at refineries that have shut down will be a long-drawn-out affair. The Gulf countries that have sought to diversify away from oil into tourism and finance will be adversely impacted in a situation in which the Iranian government is intact. In short, the ending of the conflict will not mean the old normal will be restored in a short time; in some respects, it will not be restored at all.