Labour Codes and India's continuing search for regulatory clarity

This article is the first part of a two-part series examining key provisions under the labour Codes that have generated debate due to interpretational ambiguities. Part I focuses on the implications of the revised wage framework. Part II will examine other operational aspects, including the number of hours in a normal working day, social security coverage, employer liability, the use of contract labour in core activities, the inspector-cum-facilitator enforcement mechanism, and the interaction of the labour Codes with the Shops and Establishments Acts of States and Union Territories.