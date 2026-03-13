Ask for the Moon: Artemis II may revive humanity's path beyond Earth orbit

When Gene Cernan took his final steps on the Moon on December 14, 1972, he expected humanity to return soon. “We leave as we came, and, God willing, as we shall return, with peace and hope for all mankind,” said the commander of Apollo 17.

More than 53 years later, his footprints remain untouched in the lunar dust as the last human marks there. Between July 1969 and December 1972, starting with Neil Armstrong, 12 Apollo astronauts walked on the Moon’s surface.

In the years since, space exploration has leapt ahead: Spacecraft on comets; telescopes capturing black-hole shadows; a small helicopter (nicknamed Ginny) flying on Mars. Yet getting humans back to the Moon has been surprisingly tough.

With the race over, that drive faded. The world of Saturn V — the powerful launch vehicle developed for the Apollo programme — faded, too. Dedicated factories closed, suppliers left, and engineers moved on. Recreating that capability decades later has proved much harder and costlier.

Part of the explanation lies in why Apollo happened at all. The lunar race was driven primarily by geopolitics. Determined to beat the Soviet Union, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) mobilised resources on a scale rarely seen in civilian programmes, hitting nearly 5 per cent of the federal budget at peak. Engineers pushed hard, launches came fast, and risks that we wouldn’t take today were accepted.

In this, the next milestone is Artemis II, targeted for an April 1 launch. Astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen will fly in the Orion spacecraft on the space launch system (SLS) rocket, loop the Moon, and head home.

But now the United States is attempting a return with the Artemis programme, which aims to not only revisit the Moon but also to establish a longer-term presence. Plans include regular trips to lunar orbit, reusable landers, and crews near the south pole, where shadowed craters might hold water ice.

Artemis I revealed unexpected heat-shield erosion on re-entry. So, life-support systems had to go through more tests; and batteries, avionics, and controls were checked again. A rehearsal this year found operational issues, and engineers later flagged a helium-flow problem in the rocket's upper stage.

This scrutiny shows how human spaceflight has changed. After disasters involving space shuttles Challenger (1986) and Columbia (2003), space agencies have significantly reduced their risk tolerance. Every issue triggers a full probe before crews fly, making things slower, more cautious, and expensive. SLS launches cost about $4 billion each.