Beyond the optics of stability, India's economy faces rising external risks

The West Asia conflict has led to India’s manufacturing PMI dropping to a near four-year low of 53.9, from 57.9 in the previous month. The reduction in the excise duty on petrol and diesel is likely to add to the fiscal woes of the government, which is already stressed. Even when prices ease, the scarcity of oil and gas will continue to haunt households and businesses.

The impact goes beyond the transportation sector. Many small and medium industries are faced with the spectre of closure. The effects will also be felt in agriculture due to the non-availability and higher prices of fertilisers, which may require the government to increase subsidies. Energy-intensive small and medium enterprises are likely to bear the brunt, particularly in sectors such as transportation, metallurgy, chemicals, and cement. As it is not possible to transition to renewables in the short run, hardships and black marketing in scarce items may intensify. The longer the hostilities drag on, the more pronounced the adverse effects will be on growth, employment, exchange rate depreciation, the current account deficit, and overall human suffering.