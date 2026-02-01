Budget 2026-27 lays blueprint for a future-ready digital ecosystem

The AI integration is refreshingly pragmatic. Bharat-VISTAAR's multilingual AI platform for agriculture, integrated with AgriStack and ICAR practices, demonstrates AI solving real problems for real people at population scale. The commitment to embedding AI in school curricula from primary grades, upgrading State Councils of Educational Research and Training, and establishing five university townships near industry hubs shows generational thinking—ensuring our demographic dividend becomes an intelligent dividend. We have an opportunity to build on proprietary innovation, if services powered by intelligence are to drive Viksit Bharat. We have the talent, the market diversity, and the ambition.
The Budget's focus on AI integration is laudable, but integration without invention means we miss the opportunity to develop our own. We do have an opportunity to drive transformative R&D investment incentives. The Budget reinforces existing missions like India AI Mission and National Quantum Mission but a lot more is needed to truly accelerate innovation. India's gross domestic expenditure on R&D remains below 0.7 per cent of GDP. Without encouraging R&D incentives we risk becoming sophisticated consumers of AI rather than creators.