Budget 2026-27 lays blueprint for a future-ready digital ecosystem

The AI integration is refreshingly pragmatic. Bharat-VISTAAR's multilingual AI platform for agriculture, integrated with AgriStack and ICAR practices, demonstrates AI solving real problems for real people at population scale. The commitment to embedding AI in school curricula from primary grades, upgrading State Councils of Educational Research and Training, and establishing five university townships near industry hubs shows generational thinking—ensuring our demographic dividend becomes an intelligent dividend. We have an opportunity to build on proprietary innovation, if services powered by intelligence are to drive Viksit Bharat. We have the talent, the market diversity, and the ambition.