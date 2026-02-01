Budget 2026-27 shows systems thinking in developing infrastructure

As India strategically positions itself as an inevitable link in global value chains, it is necessary that it develops multiple modes of cross-country logistics. The existing eastern and western corridors will now be complemented with a dedicated freight corridor between Dankuni and Surat and 20 new waterways. India’s rivers have traditionally been underutilised as low-cost logistics support systems for roads and rail. Systems thinking is visible in this plan too, as the Budget envisages training centres for youth to acquire skills required to maintain and run boats and ferries. It also envisions a ship repair ecosystem specifically for inland waterways in Varanasi and Patna. The Budget has also designed schemes for coastal shipping as well as building seaplanes. Together, the government hopes to raise the share of waterways, inland and coastal, to double from 6 per cent to 12 per cent by 2047, the target year for Viksit Bharat.