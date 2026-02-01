Budget 2026-27 shows systems thinking in developing infrastructure

One of the key characteristics of this Budget appears to be a focus on systems thinking. It is clear that the government wants to build infrastructure with integration across regions and sectors.
Take cities, for instance. Vibrant urban centres also need strong inter-city connectivity for the seamless flow of goods and people. That is why the Budget has laid out a plan to build seven high-speed rail lines, aptly nicknamed growth connectors that link Mumbai–Pune, Pune–Hyderabad, Hyderabad–Bengaluru, Hyderabad–Chennai, Chennai–Bengaluru, Delhi–Varanasi and Varanasi–Siliguri. Fast connectivity helps reduce the pressure on existing travel infrastructure and aids the growth of new centres between them. To ensure that the projects are completed quickly, they have been conceived in the challenge mode, with a reform-cum-results-based financing mechanism.