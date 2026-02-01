Union Budget 2026-27: Retrospective tax move overshadows key positives

This single amendment, unfortunately, overshadows much of the Budget’s promise.
On investments, allowing banks to sell down corporate bond exposure via total return swaps — giving investors bond exposure without holding the bonds on their books — may finally provide a fillip to a corporate bond market that has struggled, despite repeated efforts over the past decade. Second, permitting “foreigners” (non-Indian origin individuals) living abroad to invest in Indian equities — like non-resident Indians (NRIs) or overseas citizens of India (OCIs), though with lower limits, should widen participation. Hopefully, overseas online know your customer (KYC) will be implemented quickly, the rules will mirror the NRI route, and the facility will extend to mutual funds as well.