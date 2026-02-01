Union Budget 2026-27: Retrospective tax move overshadows key positives

The proposal for common filing of Form 15G and Form 15H is also positive, though it may have worked better if routed through the tax department rather than depositories, so that a single filing could also have covered banks and other deductors.

Among areas where more could have been done, TCS on overseas tours booked through Indian operators has been reduced to 2 per cent (from 5 per cent) — a good move but one that should ideally have gone further. TCS is often mistaken for a tax rather than advance tax, and many travellers simply buy tours from operators abroad, where no TCS applies up to ₹10 lakh, causing Indian operators to lose business in today’s online world. A consistent rule — nil up to ₹10 lakh and 20 per cent above, with the foreign portion routed through The Liberalised Remittance Scheme to prevent double use of the exemption — would be preferable.