Business as usual: Budget 2026 banks on stability, not structural change

First, the Budget has generally been realistic in its revenue and expenditure projections, with outcomes broadly tracking the budgeted numbers. This lends stability and predictability. Second, fiscal consolidation has progressed steadily, even as growth has been supported through higher capital expenditure. Although household financial savings remain stuck at around 7 per cent of GDP, and consolidation has required the government to borrow less to leave more space for the private sector, it is important to achieve this without major disruption — and the finance minister has largely struck that balance.