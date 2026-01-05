Donald Trump's Venezuela gamble: Test of Washington's coercive power

When Donald Trump’s National Security Strategy (NSS) outlined its goals in the Western Hemisphere as “Enlist and Expand,” little did the world imagine the seriousness and rapidity with which it would unfold. As declared in the strategy, Mr Trump dramatically moved to readjust the American military focus in its immediate backyard through Operation Absolute Resolve to extract Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

Although Mr Trump appeared locked in on Venezuela, with Mr Maduro as his target for weeks, mobilising one of the largest American naval armadas close to Caracas and authorising the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to carry out lethal operations inside the country, the latest American action has unleashed a slew of concerns both inside and outside the US. Questions surrounding the legality of the operation have led countries to position themselves on one side or the other. Within the US, Congress may soon face key constitutional and oversight questions, as lawmakers appear divided. Fears of a new Trumpian twist to the Monroe Doctrine loom large over America’s evolving grand strategy, potentially recasting US influence across new countries and geographies.