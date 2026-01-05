Why India-US bilateral trade arrangement is taking so long to conclude

India has already made many concessions. It should avoid offering more before an agreement is reached — otherwise, these will be absorbed and followed by new demands. However, India needs to make a clear choice on Russian crude. On January 4, President Trump warned that US tariffs on Indian exports could rise unless New Delhi halts purchases of Russian oil. While Indian refiners have signalled an intent to curb buying, Russian oil continues to flow, accounting for 7.7 million tonnes — or about 35 per cent of India’s crude imports —in November.

With exports to the US down 20.7 per cent over the past six months, this strategic ambiguity is no longer cost-free. If India intends to exit Russian oil, it must do so decisively; if it plans to continue buying from non-sanctioned suppliers, it should state that openly and support the case with data; and if it chooses to buy even from sanctioned entities, that position too must be articulated clearly. As the tariff threat hardens, India must take a clean call on Russian oil — own that decision, and communicate it unambiguously to Washington.