Building trust in open finance framework anchors India's financial future

The third, and perhaps most critical dimension, is outcome trust. This transcends mere transactional gains. While a customer may initially share data for tangible economic benefits, such as customised interest rates or higher credit limits, genuine systemic trust is rooted in the perception of inherent fairness. If the intelligence derived from APIs results in opaque, black-box decisioning, that foundational confidence evaporates. Trust is not merely a tool for economic exchange; it is a cognitive state where the customer feels secure within the architecture. In a mature open-finance landscape, 'the computer said no' is an insufficient response. Trust is sustained when the system demonstrates technical reliability and ethical consistency, proving that data sharing leads to equitable, transparent, and predictable outcomes.