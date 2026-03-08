Bullish outlook on Indian economy is simplistic as well as unrealistic

The second pillar of the “golden age” theory is that low inflation will prevent the rupee from depreciating meaningfully against the dollar. An analysis of the relationship between the annual depreciation of the rupee against the dollar and the annual consumer price index (CPI) inflation rate from 2000-24 reveals a weak to moderate positive linear correlation, with a Pearson correlation coefficient of approximately 0.31. Only 9-10 per cent of the variation in rupee depreciation can be linearly explained by inflation alone. Other key influences include global commodity prices (especially oil imports), capital flows and foreign investment trends, trade imbalances, monetary policy differentials between the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the US Federal Reserve, the RBI’s active foreign-exchange intervention to manage volatility, and external shocks like geopolitical events or global risk aversion. For instance, episodes of sharp depreciation often align more closely with capital outflows or oil price spikes than with purely domestic inflation trends, while periods of rupee appreciation (negative depreciation) have occurred amid strong inflows even when inflation was moderate.