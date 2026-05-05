China's economic model may be flawed, but hasn't short-changed consumers

For all these reasons, calling on China to change its development strategy may well be warranted. But critics cannot question Chinese mercantilism on the grounds that it penalises Chinese consumers. Labour repression has evidently not come in the way of soaring economic gains. It seems odd to criticise a country for delivering growth rates in standards of living and consumption that have been perhaps the fastest, longest, and most broad-based (affecting hundreds of millions of people) in history. The prevailing consensus tells us more about China watchers than it does about realities on the ground. We should be wary of “China bashing” masquerading as a concern for Chinese consumers.