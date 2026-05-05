China's economic model may be flawed, but hasn't short-changed consumers

That is why my 2011 book on China, Eclipse, offered an alternative metric. When one looks at Chinese household consumption per capita alongside comparable countries in terms of their post-war growth “take-off time,” the picture changes.
If consumption per capita is a reasonable proxy for the standard of living, Chinese citizens have done remarkably well, even better than their counterparts in the fastest-growing East Asian countries. For example, between 1978 and 2024, Chinese household consumption per capita grew by an astounding 7.6 per cent per year, on average, compared to 5.2 per cent growth in Japan, 5.7 per cent in South Korea, and 6.2 per cent in Taiwan over a comparable 46-year period. That makes China’s performance not just impressive but unprecedented.