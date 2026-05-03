China: FDI caution and import reliance shape India's policy dilemma

Beginning in the 1990s and accelerating through the 2000s, China actively courted FDI and technology, particularly from Japan, the United States, and Europe, in a period known as “reform and opening up” (gaige kaifang). China did not see foreign capital as a threat; it saw it as an instrument of transformation if the state retained strategic control over direction. Multinationals were often required to form joint ventures, localise production, and, in many cases, transfer technology — the phrase “bring it in” (yin jin lai) capturing this mindset. To take full advantage of this, special economic zones provided infrastructure, policy stability, and export incentives, enabling China to integrate into global manufacturing networks and develop deep supplier ecosystems, skilled labour pools, and process expertise. China used this phase to absorb technology, build domestic champions, and gradually move up the value chain, eventually becoming both an exporter and an investor in the next phase — “go out” (zou chu qu). Before China, Japan and Germany had demonstrated a similar strategy of importing foreign technology, absorbing it, and becoming world champions.