Clear interpretation key to labour Code success in India's reform journey

Since the relevant provisions are self-explanatory and not dependent on subordinate rules, ESI compliance for newly eligible workers would presumably become effective from 21 November, 2025.

The employee contribution towards ESI is only 0.75 per cent of wages and therefore has a limited impact on take-home pay, particularly when viewed against the wide range of benefits available under the ESIC scheme. These include comprehensive medical care for employees and their families without a cap on benefits, along with sickness benefits amounting to 70 per cent of average daily wages for up to 91 days in a year.