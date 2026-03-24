Low hopes, sharp divides: WTO conference points to continuity outcome

Special and differential treatment or SDT: The debate over SDT highlights a deeper fault line in the WTO. In 1995, developing countries accepted stricter rules on intellectual property and services in return for flexibilities such as longer transition periods and policy space. That bargain is now under strain. The US and the EU argue that large emerging economies should no longer receive such benefits and want SDT limited mainly to least-developed countries. India counters that development gaps remain wide and removing SDT without revisiting the original bargain would make the system more unequal. The dispute goes to the heart of fairness and legitimacy, with no resolution likely at MC14.