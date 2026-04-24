Delimitation and devolution must advance together for India's democracy

When the southern states argue that they have brought down birth rates and must, therefore, have a larger share of voice in Parliament than they are currently entitled to under the one-person, one-vote, one-value formula, they are essentially saying that power structures must be frozen, regardless of how demography has changed. If they further argue that they contribute more to the exchequer than some states that may now gain in terms of Lok Sabha seats, they are, in effect, saying: We are the rich, and we are special. In fact, this kind of democracy existed in many parts of the world a century or more ago, where one had to own property or pay taxes in order to have the right to vote. Universal adult suffrage was devised in order to prevent the elite from deciding everything. An equivalent today would be for taxpayers in general to demand more votes than the poor, since they are bankrolling the exchequer. If this is what the southern states are arguing in order to maintain their Lok Sabha seats, they should say so openly instead of talking of federalism.