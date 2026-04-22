Urban incomes rise fast, but inequality widens within and beyond cities

The infrastructural gaps that affect the standard of living get further accentuated by the problem of urban unemployment. The latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data from March 2026 puts urban unemployment at 6.8 per cent, considerably higher than its rural counterpart. The city that offers higher wages to those in work also presents a more uncertain path to finding that work, pointing to a labour market where entry into the formal tier remains an aspiration for many. Addressing this well is one of the more important things cities can do to make growth more inclusive. Women face a particular version of this challenge. Urban female unemployment stood at 9 per cent in March 2026, against 6.1 per cent for urban men, a gap that points to structural barriers to entry as much as to the overall availability of jobs. According to the PLFS Annual Report 2025, urban female labour force participation stood at just 27.7 per cent, against 76.2 per cent for urban men, a distance that points equally to the social and structural constraints shaping women’s engagement with the urban economy.