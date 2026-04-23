Impact of GST rate cuts appears to be more nuanced than widespread

An alternative way to look at the impact of tax cuts on the demand for final goods and services can be through marginal and average propensities to consume. Price changes and elasticities tend to focus on the marginal impact of a change in taxes — the impact of price changes on the commodity under consideration and its complements and substitutes. A related question to ask is whether changes in tax rates will translate into a change in the average or marginal propensity to consume. Would a reduction in tax rates result in an increase in aggregate demand such that the average propensity to consume becomes higher? If so, the multiplier for the economy would be higher and the net impact would be higher incomes and consumption. On the other hand, if the propensities to consume remain unchanged, a change in tax rates would lead to a shift in the composition of consumption rather than a change in its overall level. Here the demand stimulus would be limited to expenditure resulting from tax savings.