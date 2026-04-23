Impact of GST rate cuts appears to be more nuanced than widespread

The goods and services tax (GST) regime was introduced with a complicated structure comprising five rate slabs and a general commitment to rationalise rates whenever possible. There have been a number of episodes of such re-calibration of rates, with the latest being operationalised in September 2025.
These adjustments have often been seen as a way to cheer customers and simplify the system. This cheer for the customer is often expected to result in a demand stimulus. A reduction in tax rates for a bundle of commodities, it is expected, would induce an increase in demand for these commodities. The extent of the increase depends on the price elasticity of demand and the degree to which lower taxes are passed on as lower prices to the consumer. Some studies in the Indian context suggest that the extent of passthrough is incomplete. In a working paper by the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), Sacchidananda Mukherjee and Shivani Badola (working paper 444, 2025) suggest that the transmission varies across different categories of goods, with clear passthrough for consumer durables and limited passthrough for food, and household consumption goods and personal care. This will have implications on the extent of demand stimulus emanating from the tax cut.