Density alone will not make India's cities globally competitive yet

The Economic Survey this year makes an unusually blunt admission about the country’s urban trajectory: India is “already deeply urban in economic terms”, yet its urban story is one of “unfinished promise”. The promise, in the Survey’s telling, is agglomeration or the productivity gains that come when people and firms cluster in dense spaces. The unfinished part is that India has achieved population scale in and around its biggest cities without converting it proportionately into productivity and livability. This framing also moves the debate beyond clichés about metros being either “engines of growth” or “urban disasters”. It raises a more technical question: Under what conditions does density translate into productivity?