Density alone will not make India's cities globally competitive yet

Urban economics has long argued that proximity generates value. Alfred Marshall pointed to labour pooling and supplier networks; Jane Jacobs emphasised cross-sector learning; and Edward Glaeser described cities as “idea machines”. Empirically, doubling city size is often associated with productivity gains of 3-8 per cent in advanced economies, sometimes higher in developing ones when infrastructure and institutions align. The Survey cites global meta-analysis, suggesting that in India, doubling city size can increase productivity by nearly 12 per cent under supportive conditions, highlighting how significant unrealised gains may be.
India should, in theory, be well placed to harness these gains. Its service-sector clusters are globally visible. Gurgaon, once a peripheral extension of Delhi, is now a dense concentration of multinational offices, global capability centres, and fintech firms. It exemplifies localisation economies, where firms cluster to access shared talent, suppliers, and network effects. Yet it also reveals the limits of uncoordinated agglomeration, with high-rises outpacing drainage systems, congestion intensifying, and infrastructure lagging behind. The productivity premium is real, but the erosion of what economists call “effective density” exposes the fragility beneath it.