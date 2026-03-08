EXIM Matters: Deferred duty payment scheme extended to eligible importers

Manufacturers and traders running their business for at least two years and who have filed at least 25 bills of entry in the previous year and have a turnover of at least ₹5 crore can apply for the facility. Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) are eligible even if they have filed only 10 bills of entry in the previous year. They must be solvent and must have filed all returns due under the GST laws. Applicants who have collected the GST, excise duty or service tax from customers but not deposited the same with the government and firms whose director/partner/proprietor has been arrested, prosecuted or convicted under any law will be ineligible. The applications for recognition must be submitted electronically on the web portal www.aeoindia.gov.in. When the application is approved, the Customs will update the details in the customs automated system and thereafter, the importers recognised as EMI can exercise the option for deferred payment while filing the bill of entry from the beginning of next month.