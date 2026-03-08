EXIM Matters: Deferred duty payment scheme extended to eligible importers

The deferred duty payment scheme takes away the important step of duty payment before clearance of imported goods for the eligible importers. Thus, the Customs clearance of their imported goods will be faster. Secondly, it will improve the cash flow of eligible importers, since import duties — often around 5-30% of the CIF value of goods — need not be discharged before clearance of the goods. The scheme for EMI is available till March 31, 2028. It is expected that within that time, such approved EMI will be able to obtain AEO T2/T3 accreditations and get assured facilitation, priority treatment and other benefits available to AEO T2/T3. The existing benefits of AEO accredited entities will also be expanded.