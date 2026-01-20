Fair wages (schedules or tips) for gig workers in India's economy?

Where do consumers fit in this debate? Do they also feel that gig workers are being exploited? In Vandana Vasudevan’s book, OTP Please, the picture is very clear. Consumers love quick commerce (qcom) brands and what they offer. A quick snack at 11 pm. A special treat for a surprise guest. The occasions are many. The book also presents the plight of gig workers. Are they happy? Or, as the staffing company expert said, do they view the situation from the prism of “some job is better than no job”? The gig workers the author of this engaging book spoke with were thankful for the job, but felt exploited. They point out that service fees have been steadily brought down over the years. The payment system and incentives are opaque. But the gig workers know that switching to another platform will not make things better.