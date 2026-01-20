Fair wages (schedules or tips) for gig workers in India's economy?

Again, where does the consumer or the end user stand in this debate? And what have platforms done to engage with them? It was Zomato that started sharing the gig workers’ profiles with the end consumer. Swiggy came up with an engaging ad that presented a man – a delivery partner – called “Swiggy”. Making the delivery partner part of the discourse is indeed important, especially if they feel this will nudge the consumer to add a generous tip.
Truth be told, we are not a tipping nation. In the United States, delivery apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats attract average tips at 15 to 20 per cent. This level of tipping has taken years of nudging consumers with options (10 per cent versus 15 per cent versus 20 per cent, and now 25 per cent). In India, too, platforms are trying to nudge consumers, but tipping here hovers at 5 to 10 per cent. Higher tips are seen during rains, or when the delivery involves climbing lots of stairs. Contrary to expectations, bigger orders attract a lower percentage of tips in India.