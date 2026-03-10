Govt must improve its ability to plan and execute hiring programmes

In contrast, some departments saw their workforce go up significantly. These were the police, revenue, defence (civilian) and the postal department. In spite of the increasing use of technology, employees in the revenue department (including direct and indirect taxes) rose by 16 per cent, from about 96,500 to over 112,000 during this period. The number of civilian defence employees almost doubled, but the rise in the strength of the central police and postal employees was marginal in low single digits.

But there was an interesting change in the way the government started recruiting staff for its departments between 2023 and 2025, compared to how it had gone about its hiring between 2014 and 2023. In the first nine years of the Modi government, the number of government employees came down sharply from 3.3 million in 2014-15 to 3.1 million in 2022-23. But in the following two years, this number rose and, by March 2025, it was estimated at 3.3 million. In other words, the government’s focus on filling up vacancies in its ministries and departments did make a difference, though it implied an increase of only six per cent. Assuming that the number of sanctioned posts remained unchanged at 4.04 million, the vacancy level dropped from over 24 per cent to 18 per cent.