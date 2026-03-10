Govt must improve its ability to plan and execute hiring programmes

Going by the Budget documents, as of March 1, 2015, the Union government had 3.3 million persons on its rolls in different ministries, departments, and Union Territories, excluding the armed forces. Just about 10 departments (the railways, atomic energy, space, police, health, audit, revenue, civil defence, posts and urban development) had employed 3.1 million persons, accounting for over 93 per cent of the total government workforce. Quite understandably, the share of the Indian Railways in this group (1.33 million employees) was at the highest at over 40 per cent.
About 10 years later, as of March 1, 2025, the total number of government employees remained virtually unchanged at 3.3 million. Even the share of these 10 departments in the total government workforce remained the same. Notably, however, the Indian Railways saw a decrease in its workforce to 1.21 million, accounting for about 37 per cent of the total employee strength. This was a drop of over 100,000 employees in a decade. It is not yet clear if this decrease is because of more jobs being performed by contractual workers, outsourcing, or technology.