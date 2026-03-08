Lead Bank Scheme needs to contextualise recent changes instead of tinkering

When the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the new (draft) circular for the lead-bank scheme (LBS), several newspapers carried reports about the proposal to closely monitor credit/deposit (C/D) ratios in rural branches. However, a bit of digging into the past indicates that these are not new concerns but were part of the master circular issued in April last year.

Expanding banks’ presence in unbanked rural areas, making banking service universally accessible;

Better deployment of credit based on a block-level identification of opportunities;

Coordination with states and its developmental imperatives.

Apart from tinkering with the coordination mechanism by introducing multiple subcommittees, the draft circular was not newsworthy. Now that the circular is in the news, it is worth our while to examine the relevance of the LBS in current times. The previous review was in August 2009, when a high-powered committee chaired by Usha Thorat examined the issue. The conditions have significantly changed since. The growth of the microfinance sector has made loans available to women across geographies, to the extent that we have pockets of crisis due to over-lending. The branch licensing policy, which mandates 25 per cent of new branches should be in unbanked locations, has helped expand the physical outreach; the Jan Dhan Yojana has brought households to banks; new small-finance banks (SFBs) have been licensed; and the banking sector, including private banks, has consistently achieved the targets in priority-sector lending (PSL).