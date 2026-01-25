Housing finance must be part of India's next economic reforms agenda

India’s six largest cities contribute nearly half to housing and mortgage volumes but lenders with scale shy away from deeper geographies. Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) should step in but the odds are stacked against them. This engine needs to be kick-started by providing a level playing field to larger players. They need to keep a 100 per cent risk weighting on a relatively safe asset class, versus 35 per cent for banks and housing finance companies (HFCs). National Housing Bank refinance and government benefits are also not available to them. Mortgage guarantee master directions exclude NBFCs to avail of risk mitigation benefits via guarantees. Each of these needs to be revisited, at least for upper and middle-layer NBFCs. Currently, 15 NBFCs have a balance-sheet size of greater than ₹50,000 crore each.