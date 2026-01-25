Bolster dispute platform, skip ombudsman creation for effective resolution

A friend, Gaurang, lost physical share certificates that his late father had held in a listed company. The shares were worth about ₹2 lakh, well below the ₹5 lakh threshold prescribed by Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) circulars for simplified transfer based on an undertaking. When he applied for duplicate certificates and transfer, the company’s registrar and transfer agent (RTA) insisted on death certificates of his mother and paternal grandmother, treating them as potential legal heirs, even though both had passed away decades earlier. Gaurang pointed to the specific Sebi circular permitting such cases to be resolved based on an undertaking, but the RTA relied on general clauses allowing it to conduct “such due diligence as it deemed necessary” and maintained this position even on Sebi’s grievance redressal platform, Sebi Complaints Redress System (SCORES). Gaurang escalated the matter to Sebi’s Smart Online Dispute Resolution (Smart ODR) platform, where an arbitrator resolved it in a single sitting and directed the RTA to issue the duplicate certificates.