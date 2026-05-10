ICC Arbitration Rules revised with major changes effective June 2026

Businesses often prefer ICC arbitration because arbitral awards are widely enforceable internationally under the New York Convention. Several major Indian corporate groups, public sector undertakings and financial entities have used the ICC framework in infrastructure, telecom, energy, shipping, metals and joint venture disputes. ICC arbitration may nevertheless be cost-intensive for smaller businesses, particularly in complex disputes involving multi-member tribunals, though medium-sized and large enterprises often prefer it for institutional support, neutrality and enforceability. In the run-up to the revised rules entering into force, the ICC has also outlined updated disclosure obligations for arbitrators, expedited procedures, digitalisation and case-management tools. The revisions are expected to encourage use of technology, improve transparency in proceedings and strengthen confidence among businesses entering international supply, infrastructure, financing and investment arrangements involving parties in different jurisdictions worldwide.