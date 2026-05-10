Performance, public-sector banks and George Bernard Shaw conundrum

At a hearing on 1 April, the Delhi High Court maintained that it was not inclined to pass any interim order but issued notifications to the Union of India and the IBA, and scheduled a detailed hearing on 25 May. The implementation of the scheme will be subject to further orders.

Twelve PSBs, which have at least 85,000 branches and 760,000 employees, posted ₹1.78 trillion net profit in FY25. In FY18, their collective net loss was to the tune of ₹87,357 crore. In that year, the gross NPAs were 14.58 per cent and net NPAs 7.97 per cent. By FY25, the gross NPAs had dropped to 2.3 per cent and net NPAs, 0.45 per cent. In FY25, they paid ₹34,990 crore in dividend, out of which ₹22,699 crore flowed into the coffers of their majority shareholder – the government.