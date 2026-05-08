Is the glut of 200+ scores built on flat pitches eroding brand IPL?

Sixes every over. 250 chases in 18 overs. Casual fans seem to love the hard-hitting, the lofted shots, and the chaos. IPL is selling thousands of tickets and getting millions of eyeballs — the broadcaster JioStar is said to be pocketing ~100 crore per match. The 2024-2025 seasons saw 200+ scores become the new normal, and viewership hit all-time highs. 2026 has only gone further. T20 and IPL, some would argue, was built for this — “Cricket’s Bollywood”. Flat pitches, a recently introduced impact player rule, small boundaries — this is the new evolved IPL product. So, complaining about 200+ in the IPL is like complaining about too many dunks in the NBA (National Basketball Association). But the IPL is today a football match with almost 40 goals scored between the two sides and a 20-19 end score. Oops, which fan would want that!?