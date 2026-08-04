India should align ESG disclosures with global reporting standards

The BRSR guidelines mandate listed companies to disclose information under nine categories covering various aspects under ESG. As of now, the reporting templates are sector-agnostic. They need to graduate to sector-specific templates. Surely, the templates for a thermal power plant can’t be similar to that of an IT industry. While the existing guidelines allow companies to report “not applicable” under columns that are not relevant to them, the disclosures can result in either information overload or a deficiency of relevant, sector-specific information. The regulator could use the National Industrial Classification to categorise different sectors while prescribing sector-specific templates.